The federal government of the United States keeps in force the restriction that prevents obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License for those who cannot prove legal immigration status in the country. The measure directly affects truck, bus, and cargo or passenger vehicle drivers, sectors where this permit is essential to work.

The rule, pushed by the administration of Donald Trump, targets non-domiciled commercial licenses (non-domiciled CDL), granted to temporary residents who are not citizens. These permits are designed to expire together with the holder’s immigration status, so their validity depends on current documentation.

Which licenses is the government suspending and who is affected by the measure?

The regulation focuses on CDLs, which authorize driving trucks, buses, and cargo or passenger transport units. This type of license requires stricter criteria than a regular credential, with written and practical exams and specialized medical evaluations.

Because of their role in logistics and transportation, any change in the requirements affects thousands of workers who depend on this permit to work legally. The measure is official and must be enforced by all states, with no jurisdictional exceptions.

How can immigration status be proven to keep the license?

Those who apply for or renew a CDL must prove that they have legal immigration status in the United States. The federal goal is to align state issuance processes with current immigration regulations, reinforcing control over who gets access to the permit.

The documents that can support the application include:

Permanent residency (green card).

Valid work permits.

Other official records issued by immigration authorities.

What happens to licenses already issued?

Credentials granted previously remain subject to review and possible suspension if the holder fails to prove their status during a renewal or verification. For that reason, those who already have a CDL must keep their documentation to avoid penalties.

Depending on the region, notification mechanisms could be enabled to regularize the situation before a final suspension. Since the details vary by jurisdiction, it is recommended to consult the corresponding Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).