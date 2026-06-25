In the state of Florida, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) establishes a key primary requirement to be able to register a vehicle within the state, and that is having insurance coverage.

For anyone who wants to complete the process, regardless of whether they are a citizen or a foreigner, they must present the corresponding documentation through the chosen channel for registration.

What type of insurance must the car have?

To obtain or renew vehicle registration in Florida, the owner must be able to prove they have a valid auto insurance policy issued by an insurer authorized in the state.

The minimum required insurance is:

Personal Injury Protection (PIP): minimum coverage of $10,000.

Property Damage Liability (PDL): minimum coverage of $10,000.

Coverage must be maintained continuously while the vehicle remains registered. If the owner cancels the insurance without first surrendering the license plate, they may face registration suspension and, additionally, their driver’s license.

How do you get car insurance?

To obtain an acceptable insurance policy, it is necessary to:

Choose an insurer authorized to operate in Florida.

Provide vehicle information (VIN, year, make, and model) and driver details.

Purchase, at a minimum, the required coverages

Receive the proof of insurance or insurance card issued by the company.

Keep the policy active for as long as the vehicle remains registered in Florida.

How do you register a vehicle in Florida?

To register a vehicle in Florida, the FLHSMV asks all owners to provide:

A valid identification document.

Proof of Florida insurance.

Form HSMV 82040 properly completed ( Application for Certificate of Title With/Without Registration ).

Payment of the corresponding fees, including the $225 initial fee when applicable for the first registration under the owner’s name.

The vehicle can be renewed for one or two years up to three months before expiration. It can be done online, through the MyFlorida app, or at an FLHSMV office.