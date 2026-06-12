Many people are used to using their driver’s license as identification when traveling, and the truth is that not all meet the necessary requirements to be accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

This is the REAL ID system, which is already in effect throughout the United States. Most people already have their driver’s license updated, but there are still several cards that do not meet this condition to be accepted when traveling.

The Government confirmed that these licenses have lost all validity: What requirement must they meet now?

Driver’s licenses and state IDs have stopped being valid for TSA security checkpoints as of May 2025 because they are not compatible with REAL ID. This means they can no longer be used to board domestic flights.

To know whether your license is REAL ID compliant, there must be a star visible at the top of the card, although the design may vary depending on the state that issued it.

What other documents can be used for travel?

For domestic travel, the TSA accepts the following federal documents:

U.S. passport (the only one accepted for international travel)

Passport card

Trusted traveler card ( Global Entry, Nexus, SENTRI)

Permanent resident card

Military ID

Enhanced driver’s licenses (Enhaced Driver’s License)

How do you get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license?

To apply for a driver’s license that complies with REAL ID, you must present:

Proof of identity, such as a passport or birth certificate

Social Security number

Proof of residence

Proof of lawful presence in the United States in the case of migrants

The process is carried out at the corresponding state DMV office.