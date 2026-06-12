Banks in the United States will remain temporarily closed at all their branches in June, next Friday, the 19th, for the federal Juneteenth Day holiday (Emancipation Day), something that happens every year.

The permanent closures of some branches, such as those of Bank of America, are part of a gradual trend toward digital banking, but they are not a massive or sudden shutdown.

What happens on June 19, 2026, in the United States?

Juneteenth Day is a U.S. federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery. The vast majority of banks close their branches that day because the Federal Reserve (Fed) observes it as an official holiday.

Federal Reserve Financial Services officially confirms that FedACH processing ends on June 18, 2026, at 11:30 p.m. ET and resumes on June 21, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Therefore, all financial transactions in the United States will be suspended during that period until the Federal Reserve resumes operations.

The Federal Reserve operates the “payment rails” on which all commercial banks depend. These are the Fedwire system for wire transfers, the FedACH service for direct deposit and payments, and check clearing. When the Fed closes, those rails stop.

The impact on citizens of Mexico

Remittances and international transfers

This is the most direct impact for Mexico since wire transfers —both domestic and international— require the participation of the Federal Reserve, so they cannot be sent or received on a bank holiday.

International wire transfers are paused until the next business day (Monday, June 22).

ACH processing (digital remittances, direct deposits) also stops and is postponed until Monday, June 22.

To avoid delays, it is recommended to make the transaction before Thursday, June 18, or wait until Monday, June 22.

Services that will still work on June 19