The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) reminds those planning to enter or leave the United States that there is an amount of money they can carry without needing to file a declaration with the authorities.

When that amount is exceeded, federal law requires the funds to be declared to CBP to avoid possible penalties. The procedure can be completed before the trip, which makes it possible to have the corresponding documentation ready when passing through customs.

How much money can be brought into or taken out of the United States without having to declare it?

According to CBP, travelers can enter or leave the United States with up to US$10,000 without needing to file a special declaration for the amount of money.

At the same time, federal law does not set a maximum amount that can be carried, but it does require any amount exceeding US$10,000 or the equivalent in foreign currency or monetary instruments to be declared.

This applies not only to those traveling alone but also to those traveling as a group or family. This is because the limit applies to the total amount they carry and not to each person separately. Therefore, if a group of 5 people carries US$2,500 each, they must declare the total amount of money to CBP.

If the money is not declared: what happens?

According to CBP, if the necessary steps to declare the money are not followed, the agency may proceed with different sanctions and penalties:

Seizure of the money: authorities may retain the funds or monetary instruments that were not declared.

Permanent loss of the funds: the seized money may be subject to forfeiture proceedings.

Financial penalties: depending on the seriousness of the violation and the applicable legal provisions.

Criminal penalties: in certain cases, the people involved may face criminal charges and prison sentences.

What counts as money to be declared?

According to CBP, the obligation to declare applies not only to cash but also to various monetary instruments that allow funds to be transferred:

Banknotes and coins: both U.S. dollars and foreign currencies.

Traveler’s checks: regardless of their format.

Checks, promissory notes, and money orders: when they are bearer instruments, are endorsed without restrictions, or allow the funds to be transferred by delivery.

Incomplete monetary instruments: such as signed checks in which the name of the payee is not specified.

Bearer securities and stock: when their ownership can be transferred by delivery of the document.

How should it be declared correctly to avoid unwanted consequences?

Those who must file the declaration to enter or leave the United States with more than US$10,000 must use FinCEN Form 105, and there are three ways to do it:

Complete the form online by clicking here . The requested information must be completed, and the receipt or confirmation number saved. Download and complete the paper form and hand it to the CBP officer at the checkpoint. Request the form at customs and complete it to file the declaration.

Those who complete the procedure electronically should keep in mind that the form is valid for 72 hours .