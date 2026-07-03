This holiday weekend in the United States will be shaped across much of the center and east of the country by a severe weather scenario. According to the latest weather reports, a storm system will move along the edge of a large heat dome and bring several hours of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong wind gusts.

Among the main concerns are flash flooding, power outages, and the possibility of isolated hail or tornadoes.

Alert for intense storms for today, Friday, July 3

According to experts at AccuWeather, severe storms are expected today across a large swath of the Midwest, including

Wisconsin.

Northern Missouri.

Northern Illinois.

Much of Michigan.

Northern Indiana.

In addition, strong storms may also be recorded in the eastern part of the country from

Tennessee

Maryland

Various areas of New England

The alert remains in effect throughout the weekend

Specialists anticipate that the severe weather risk will continue throughout the Independence Day weekend and extend into the beginning of next week in the East and Midwest.

Sunday and Monday of next week: more heavy rain is expected

In addition, between Sunday and next Monday, some areas of the Northeast could receive heavy rainfall for several hours. There is a warning for flash flood risk from the Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic.

What to expect during these 96 hours of deluge

The storms that will take place in the coming hours could cause

Damaging wind gusts around 75 mph ..

Torrential rain with risk of flash flooding.

Frequent lightning.

Hail in some areas.

Isolated tornadoes.