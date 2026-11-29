A storm will move into the eastern United States this Sunday, Nov. 29, bringing heavy rain to the Mississippi and Ohio River valleys and parts of the Southeast. According to AccuWeather’s forecast, thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts could develop in parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.

The system moved into the Pacific Northwest on Friday and will cross the country before moving offshore along the Atlantic coast on Monday. Along the way, it will leave a persistent rain band from Arkansas to Maine. Forecasters also warned that the rain and gusts could cut visibility and make travel by road and air more difficult, especially between the Ohio Valley and the Southeast.

Where the heaviest rain will fall and where thunderstorms are expected

In the corridor from St. Louis to Cleveland, including Chicago, rain is expected for much of Sunday. Rain will continue into the night in parts of the band stretching from Arkansas to Maine. On roads, water kicked up by vehicles can cut visibility and slow traffic.

The greatest risk of stronger storms is concentrated in parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama. Those areas could see rain capable of causing localized flooding and damaging wind gusts. AccuWeather also sees a chance of an isolated tornado if storms develop and move east through Sunday afternoon and night.

When rain and wind gusts will reach the Northeast

Across much of the Northeast and the East Coast, including major cities along the I-95 corridor, the weather should stay mostly dry during Sunday daylight hours. The biggest change is expected between Sunday night, Nov. 29, and Monday morning, Nov. 30.

During that stretch, the system is expected to strengthen and bring a period of rain and gusty winds to the Northeast. After that, the storm will move away from the Atlantic coast on Monday.