Grapefruit peels do not necessarily have to end up in the trash. In recent years, a simple home trick has become popular: boiling them with cinnamon sticks to naturally scent the home.

The preparation is easy, requires few items and ingredients, and is used to freshen rooms after cooking or simply to leave a citrus scent with spicy notes.

What boiling grapefruit peels with cinnamon sticks is used for

Boiling grapefruit peels together with cinnamon sticks is a very popular home trick for naturally scenting the home.

The heat releases the essential oils present in the grapefruit peel and the characteristic spicy aroma of cinnamon, creating an intense and pleasant fragrance that will spread through different rooms in the house.

Many people use this preparation after cooking, to help mask lingering odors or simply to create a feeling of freshness without resorting to commercial air fresheners.

How to properly boil grapefruit peels with cinnamon sticks

For this trick, you will need the peels of one grapefruit, 2 or 3 cinnamon sticks, and a liter of water. Before putting the ingredients to boil, make sure the peels are clean.

Bring the mixture to a boil and once it gets there, lower the heat and let it cook for 20 to 30 minutes so the steam releases the aromas. If the water evaporates, you can add a little more to prolong the effect.

Why boiling grapefruit peels with cinnamon sticks is recommended

This method gained popularity because it makes it possible to make use of ingredients that often end up in the trash, such as grapefruit peels, and turn them into a homemade air freshener.

The combination offers a balance between the citrusy, fresh, and slightly bitter notes of grapefruit, and the warm, spicy aroma of cinnamon. It is a blend especially appreciated during the colder months and for scenting rooms.

However, leaving the pot unattended is discouraged and it is necessary to always monitor the water level to prevent it from evaporating completely.