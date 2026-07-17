The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) allows victims of human trafficking to remain in the country legally and work without a traditional visa through Form I-914. The benefit grants an initial stay of up to four years with work authorization included.

The program was created in 2000 and remains in effect. Since August 2024, USCIS has also applied a process that speeds up deferred action and work authorization for applications considered to be in good faith.

Who can apply for Form I-914?

The process is aimed at victims of a severe form of trafficking, sexual or labor-related, who are in the United States, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, or at a port of entry for that reason.

They must also prove cooperation with authorities in the investigation of the case, except for age- or trauma-related exceptions. In addition, they must show that they would suffer extreme hardship if they were removed from the country.

The applicant must also be admissible under immigration rules. Those who are not may request a waiver with Form I-192.

The required documentation includes:

Form I-914 with a personal statement about the trafficking suffered

Evidence of cooperation with authorities or applicable exception

Proof of compliance with the other requirements

Admissibility documentation or Form I-192, if applicable

What benefits do those who obtain this permit receive?

Approved applicants automatically receive a work authorization document (EAD) together with the decision on Form I-914 , with no additional process.

The benefit is exempt from payment of immigration fees at all stages, including a possible adjustment of status.

The status can be extended beyond four years in certain cases. Those who accumulate three years of continuous presence under this status may apply for permanent residency.

The process also allows direct family members, such as parents, spouses, or minor siblings, to be included, through Form I-914, Supplement A.