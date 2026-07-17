For centuries, people have searched for the secret to a happy life. An ancient Chinese proverb offers a simple answer, suggesting that while some pleasures are temporary, one action can bring lasting happiness.

The saying has been passed down through generations and continues to resonate today because its message is as relevant now as it was hundreds of years ago.

The ancient Chinese proverb about happiness

The proverb says:

“If you want to be happy for an hour, take a nap. If you want to be happy for a day, go fishing. If you want to be happy for a year, inherit a fortune. If you want to be happy for a lifetime, help someone else.”

While temporary pleasures have their place, the ancient saying reminds us that the most enduring happiness often comes from making a positive difference.

Each line represents a different kind of happiness. A nap provides a quick moment of rest, spending time fishing offers relaxation, and receiving a fortune may bring financial security. However, according to the proverb, none of these experiences compares to the lasting fulfillment that comes from helping others.

Why helping others brings lasting happiness

Modern psychological research has reached similar conclusions, finding that volunteering, supporting loved ones, or performing small acts of kindness can improve well-being, strengthen social connections, and create a greater sense of purpose.

While temporary pleasures have their place, the ancient saying reminds us that the most enduring happiness often comes from making a positive difference in someone else’s life.