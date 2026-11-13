Immigrants who live legally in the United States and have an expired or soon-to-expire Green Card can apply for a new card without having to restart their immigration process .

To do so, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) uses Form I-90, a standard procedure that also allows the card to be replaced if it was stolen, lost, damaged, or contains incorrect information.

Who must file Form I-90 to renew a green card?

USCIS sets out different situations in which a lawful permanent resident must apply to replace their card. There is no need to reapply for permanent residence or start over in the process that granted it.

The cases covered by the agency include:

Residents whose Green Card has expired or will expire within the next six months.

People whose card was stolen, lost, destroyed, or damaged.

Immigrants who received their card before turning 14 and have now reached that age, under USCIS rules.

Residents who legally changed their name or other biographic information.

People who received a card with incorrect information.

Immigrants who never received the Green Card USCIS sent them.

Residents who need to update their document because of changes in their residency status or because they have an older version that no longer proves their immigration status.

How to renew an expired Green Card with Form I-90

The standard process begins with filing Form I-90, called Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card. Applicants can complete the process online or mail the printed paperwork.

USCIS explains that by filing online, immigrants can use a computer, phone, or tablet to complete the application. In addition, an online account allows them to:

Pay the required fee.

Check the status of the case.

Receive notifications and updates.

View personalized estimates for when the process will be completed.

Respond to requests for evidence.

Update contact information and address.

Those who prefer to file on paper can also do so. However, they must send the package to the appropriate USCIS address to avoid processing delays.