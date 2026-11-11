Immigrants seeking to work legally in the United States can handle two applications in one filing with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The process lets applicants request a Social Security number (SSN) at the same time they apply for a work permit, without having to file a separate application with the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The option remains in effect under Donald Trump’s administration and is available to certain applicants who file Form I-765, used to obtain an employment authorization document (EAD).

Not all immigrants automatically qualify, however, because there are eligibility conditions and requirements they must meet to receive the document.

Which immigrants can apply for a Social Security number along with a work permit?

Immigrants who live legally in the United States and apply for employment authorization through USCIS can ask to be assigned an SSN during the same process. The option is available to those who file Form I-765, as long as they meet the requirements for work authorization and a Social Security number.

Immigrants who may apply for work authorization through this form include:

Refugees are authorized to work based on their immigration status.

People granted asylum may apply for an EAD to show they are authorized to work.

Asylum applicants may seek a work permit if they meet the required conditions and deadlines.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) beneficiaries may apply for work authorization if they meet the program requirements.

People on parole : certain categories may qualify for an EAD.

DACA recipients may apply for work authorization if they meet the relevant conditions.

F-1 foreign students may apply for it to take part in authorized work training, such as OPT or STEM OPT.

The SSA says this process allows applicants to request either an original card or a replacement card. To apply, applicants must complete the relevant section of the form and provide the information needed for the agency to issue the document.

How to complete Form I-765 to receive a Social Security card

To request both documents in a single application, immigrants must pay close attention to the Social Security questions on the form. According to USCIS official instructions, they must complete the following sections:

Question 13.a. : Indicate whether the SSA has ever assigned them a number.

Question 13.b. : Provide the previous number, if applicable.

Questions 14 and 15 : answer yes if they want to request a Social Security number or a new or replacement card.

Questions 16 and 17: complete the parents’ information, including their birth names.

Once the work authorization application is approved, USCIS sends the information needed to the SSA so it can process the card. That way, the immigrant does not need to start another in-person application at a Social Security office.

The SSA says the card is mailed to the address listed on the application and should arrive within 7 to 10 business days after the work permit (EAD) is received. If it does not arrive within 14 days after the immigration document is received, the agency recommends contacting a local office.