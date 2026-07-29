Sticking bay leaves inside half a lemon is a simple homemade trick to easily scent the different rooms in the home naturally.

This combination, which uses elements that are generally easy to get, combines the citrus aroma of lemon and the aromatic notes of bay leaves to create a homemade air freshener.

It is therefore an ideal alternative when you need to scent a room and do not have the traditional products on hand.

Sticking bay leaves in half a lemon: why they recommend it

The fresh, citrus aroma of lemon combines with the herbal and spicy scent of bay leaves, creating a fragrance capable of bringing freshness and improving the atmosphere of any space.

In addition, the practicality of this trick is another of its most notable points: it can be placed in any space and replaced when considered necessary, requiring only two ingredients to put it into practice.

How to prepare the lemon and bay leaf air freshener

To make it, you will need

Half a fresh lemon

Bay leaves to taste

The first step will be to take the half lemon and place the sprigs of the leaves directly on the fruit pulp. The number of leaves to place varies depending on the desired intensity. Then it can be placed on a small plate to put it wherever preferred.

What are the best places to put the lemon with bay leaves?

This air freshener can be placed in

The kitchen, to add freshness after cooking

In the bathroom, to maintain a pleasant aroma

Near windows, where the air can help spread the aroma

The ideal is to replace it when the lemon begins to show signs of deterioration.