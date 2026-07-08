The current legislation in Mexico City provides for different mechanisms that can lead to the temporary suspension or permanent cancellation of a driver’s license for those who commit serious offenses or repeatedly engage in conduct sanctioned by traffic authorities.

Given questions about possible cancellations of licenses, it is important to distinguish between financial fines and the grounds established in the regulations. At present, the loss of the driving permit is linked to the seriousness and recurrence of certain offenses, as well as the point system provided for in the Traffic Regulations.

In which cases can a driver’s license be suspended in CDMX?

The Mobility Law of Mexico City, in its article 68, establishes that the license may be suspended for a period of between six months and three years in certain circumstances.

Among the grounds provided for is the accumulation of three violations of the Mobility Law or its regulations within one year, as well as causing damage to third parties or their property without having made the corresponding repair.

Suspension is also contemplated for those who are sanctioned for driving under the influence of alcohol. On the first offense, the suspension is for one year, and the driver must undergo treatment for addictions. If there is a second sanction for this reason in a period longer than one year, the suspension can be extended up to three years.

When permanent cancellation of the license applies

The grounds for permanent cancellation are regulated by article 67 of the CDMX Mobility Law.

The authority may cancel the license when a person receives a second sanction in the same year for driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, or a third sanction for the same reason within a period of three years.

The measure may also apply when the driver commits an offense under the influence of narcotics, psychotropic substances or other toxic substances, when the driver has been sanctioned twice with a license suspension, or when it is proven that false information or documents were submitted during the process.

Likewise, cancellation may proceed if a jurisdictional or ministerial authority determines that a traffic incident constitutes a crime.

The points system can also lead to the loss of the license

Article 66 of the Mexico City Traffic Regulations provides for a penalty point system associated with offenses committed by drivers.

According to these regulations, the license may be canceled when twelve penalty points are accumulated, which are assigned according to the sanctions recorded by the Secretariat of Citizen Security.

Each offense adds a certain number of points and, if a penalty ticket is annulled, the corresponding points are also deducted. The accumulation of points is linked to the offenses committed and operates independently of the payment of financial fines.

Reasons that can lead to the suspension or cancellation of the license