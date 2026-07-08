United States, Mexico, and El Salvador maintain strict requirements for the entry and exit of foreigners, which everyone interested in visiting any of these destinations must respect to avoid problems with the authorities or airlines.

Having an updated passport in good condition is one of the key points, so those who have plans to travel in the future should check the validity of their international identification and renew it if necessary.

Entering and leaving the United States: key passport information everyone should know

As a requirement to travel to the United States, the mandatory rule is the presentation of a document that is fully valid throughout the planned stay in the country and for six additional months after the departure date, except in the case of nations that are part of the so-called “6-month club,” which only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

Likewise, having an acceptable identification is not only essential for the trip itself but also for being able to process the required documents in advance without issues, such as the U.S. visa or ESTA authorization, for example.

Entering and leaving Mexico: key passport information everyone should know

For its part, Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a fully valid passport so entry can be authorized.

Although it is not a federal requirement, the authorities warn that some airlines require in their policies that the passport have validity of at least 6 extra months beyond the stay period.

Entering and leaving El Salvador: key passport information everyone should know

In this case, the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration specifies that all citizens must obligatorily present a valid passport in good condition.

The only exception to this requirement applies to citizens of Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, who also have the option of providing their valid identification document in good condition.

Other points that the authorities will require from travelers

In addition, regardless of the travel destination, the following will be required