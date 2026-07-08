Baking soda is one of the most widely used home cleaning products because it is easy to use and has the ability to neutralize odors.

When combined with potato peels, it makes a mixture ideal for complementing pot cleaning and helping metal surfaces regain their shine.

Although it does not replace specific products for deep burns, it serves as a supplement.

Mixing baking soda with potato peels: what it is for

This combination is mainly used to

Help loosen food residue stuck to pots and pans

Make it easier to clean surface stains

Reduce bad odors in kitchen utensils

Help restore the shine of some metal surfaces

The potato peel acts as a gentle abrasive, while the baking soda provides its cleaning action to remove dirt more easily.

How to prepare this mixture of baking soda and potato peels

To prepare this mixture you need

Peels from one or two potatoes

Two or three tablespoons of baking soda

Hot water

How to use this mixture

The steps to apply the mixture are

Place the ingredients inside the pot

Add the hot water

Scrub the surface you want to clean

Rinse and wash normally

The trick is ideal for stainless steel pots, aluminum pots, or pans with surface dirt.

The advice is to always use gloves and safety gear when cleaning, and to keep the mixture away from your face.