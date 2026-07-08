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Baking soda is one of the most widely used home cleaning products because it is easy to use and has the ability to neutralize odors.
When combined with potato peels, it makes a mixture ideal for complementing pot cleaning and helping metal surfaces regain their shine.
Although it does not replace specific products for deep burns, it serves as a supplement.
Mixing baking soda with potato peels: what it is for
This combination is mainly used to
- Help loosen food residue stuck to pots and pans
- Make it easier to clean surface stains
- Reduce bad odors in kitchen utensils
- Help restore the shine of some metal surfaces
The potato peel acts as a gentle abrasive, while the baking soda provides its cleaning action to remove dirt more easily.
How to prepare this mixture of baking soda and potato peels
To prepare this mixture you need
- Peels from one or two potatoes
- Two or three tablespoons of baking soda
- Hot water
How to use this mixture
The steps to apply the mixture are
- Place the ingredients inside the pot
- Add the hot water
- Scrub the surface you want to clean
- Rinse and wash normally
The trick is ideal for stainless steel pots, aluminum pots, or pans with surface dirt.