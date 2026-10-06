The United States took a decisive step in what will be its most advanced combat aircraft. The project, one of the most ambitious and costly in its defense industry, has already moved off paper and into production.

What the F-47 Is

The F-47 is the sixth-generation manned fighter being developed by the United States Air Force (USAF) within the program known as NGAD (Next Generation Air Dominance). It is set to become the world’s first manned sixth-generation fighter and, over time, the centerpiece of U.S. air power, above models such as the F-22 and F-35.

Who Is Building It and How Much the Contract Cost

Development was awarded to Boeing in March 2025. The initial contract, in its development stage, was valued at around USD 20 billion, a figure that gives a sense of the scale of the project. The name “F-47” was announced by President Donald Trump when he revealed the award.

What Stage It Is At

The program has already moved from design to construction. According to confirmation from Air Force leadership, the first F-47 is already in production and its first flight is scheduled for 2028. The USAF also plans to add a fleet of more than 185 aircraft in the coming decades.

The United States’ Strategy to Maintain Air Superiority

Beyond the military aspect, the F-47 is a sign of the U.S. commitment to maintaining its technological superiority in defense, in a context of global competition with other powers that are also developing next-generation fighters. For the industry, it also represents thousands of jobs and years of work tied to the project.