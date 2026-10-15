New York residents who do not remove snow and ice from sidewalks in front of their properties can receive fines of up to US$250 , according to the Snow and Ice Removal Laws regulations of the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY).

At what time can residents be fined for not cleaning the sidewalk

Inspections can be carried out seven days a week, with inspection hours set between 8 and 9 and between 18 and 19 for residential properties. This means that the responsibility of keeping the sidewalk in good condition applies to both weekdays and non-business days.

DSNY warns about the importance of keeping these areas safe, since snow and ice can cause serious injuries.

How much is the fine for not removing snow and ice

The amount of the penalties increases according to the number of recorded violations:

First violation: US$100.

Second violation: US$150.

Third violation and later: US$250.

How long do residents have to clear the sidewalk after a snowfall

The deadline to clear the sidewalk depends on the time when it stops snowing:

If it stops snowing between 7 a.m. and 04:59 p.m. , the sidewalk must be cleared within the following four hours.

If the snowfall ends between 5 p.m. and 08:59 p.m. , the deadline is extended to 14 hours.

If it stops snowing between 9 p.m. and 6:59 a.m., the sidewalk must be cleared before 11 a.m.

If the ice is so hardened that it cannot be removed, DSNY advises spreading salt, sand, or another granular material to improve traction.

In turn, the agency establishes an express prohibition to prevent the removed snow from ending up obstructing traffic: “DO NOT shovel, blow, or push the snow into the street”. Residents may pile it up along the curb or near the building line, without blocking the roadway or pedestrian crossings.

How many feet of sidewalk must be cleared?

Municipal rules establish that there must be a path at least four feet wide, equivalent to about 1.2 meters, to allow pedestrians to pass.

It is also important to remove snow and ice from around fire hydrants and pedestrian ramps. On corner properties, access to the pedestrian crossing must be included.