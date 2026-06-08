En esta noticia These are the 10 jobs that companies will ask for the most in the coming years: Which areas are growing the most?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) in the United States, a key part of the Department of Labor, is the agency responsible for collecting economic and labor data. In one of its latest analyses, it revealed which creative careers have the strongest growth outlook toward 2034.

Mainly, the most in-demand occupations over the next 10 years are expected to be those in the arts, design, entertainment, and sports sectors . Although other fields such as food service should not be overlooked.

These are the 10 jobs that companies will ask for the most in the coming years: Which areas are growing the most?

In the publication by The Economic Daily on the BLS website, creative careers are seeing growth in labor demand and experts project that these will be the jobs companies will seek the most in the 2024-2034 period.

Chefs and head cooks

In this category, about 14,000 new positions are expected to open, which represents a 7.1% change in this period. As of May 2025, this sector had a median annual salary of $66,700.

To be able to work in this position, a high school diploma or equivalent is required, according to the BLS. As for work experience in a related occupation, 5 years or more is usually required.

Recreation workers

Another sector with potential growth is recreation workers, for which approximately 13,400 new positions are estimated to have opened, representing a 4.1% change over 10 years. As of May 2025, the median annual salary for this category was $38,520.

For this type of position, a high school diploma or equivalent is required, and many years of experience are not usually required.

Chief executives

Chief executives saw strong growth in their field in recent years, and the BLS expects the sector to continue to trend this way. There were 13,300 new positions opened, representing a 4.3% change. As of May 2025, the median annual salary was estimated at $269,630.

The education required for a position of this type is a bachelor’s degree, and 5 years or more of experience is required.

Producers and directors

For this sector, 8,300 new positions were opened, a 4.9% change. As of May 2025, the median annual salary was $113,300. The required education is usually a bachelor’s degree, and the experience sought is less than 5 years.

Meeting, convention, and event planners

For the planners category, 7,500 new jobs were opened, which in percentage terms represents a 4.8% change. For these positions, the median annual salary is $66,520.

A bachelor’s degree related to the field is required as the minimum education, but not so many years of experience.

Art directors

The art director area had growth of 5,700 new positions, representing 4.2% in percentage terms. As of May 2025, the median annual salary was $129,440.

For this position, a bachelor’s degree is required as the minimum education, and 5 years or more of experience.

Graphic designers

During this period, 5,700 new jobs were opened in this sector, a growth of 2.1%. The median annual salary as of May 2025 was $70,560. A bachelor’s degree is usually required.

Architects, except landscape and naval

In this case, 4,800 new jobs emerged: a growth of 3.9%. The median annual salary as of May 2025 was $106,260.

To work in this field, a bachelor’s degree is needed and, in addition, professional internships must have been completed.

Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling

In the entertainment sector, 3,300 new jobs were added, a growth of 7.7%. A median annual salary of $89,750 was paid as of May 2025.

A bachelor’s degree and less than 5 years of experience were needed to get the position.

Audio and video technicians

In the last place, 3,100 new jobs were created for this sector, with growth of 3.3%. The median annual salary received was $64,630 as of May 2025.