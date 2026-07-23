The driver’s license is one of the most important documents in the United States, and it is essential for the mobility of its residents. Regulations on its issuance are under the supervision of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), although these can vary considerably depending on the state in question.

In certain states, the license renewal age may be different, and state authorities require these drivers to complete the process in person. This procedure is intended to assess applicants’ driving skills and ensure safety on public roads.

Individuals over 75 years old will not have the possibility of renewing their driver’s license automatically.

License renewal must be carried out every five years; however, starting at age 75, it is no longer possible to complete the procedure entirely digitally.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of Massachusetts states that drivers who are 75 years old or older must renew their license in person. This provision means that they will not be able to renew through digital means or by mail, forcing them to appear at a DMV office to complete the process.

This measure is part of a policy focused on the road safety of older drivers. During the in-person renewal process, a vision test and submission of the necessary documentation are required.

What are the justifications that support the adoption of this provision?

The in-person procedure allows the DMV to identify conditions that could compromise driving safety and apply additional reviews in the event of medical or behavioral alerts.

The measure responds to concern about road safety, given that, according to state statistics, older drivers may suffer declines in their vision, reflexes, or reaction capacity.