The United States, Mexico, and Spain are three of the most popular tourist destinations, ranking year after year among the favorites of thousands of travelers.

In this sense, anyone who wants to visit any of these destinations must first make sure they meet a fundamental requirement for their passports: that they are valid. Ensuring this is essential so that, if necessary, the document can be renewed before traveling, since otherwise both airlines and immigration authorities may prevent the trip from taking place .

United States rules for those wishing to visit the country

The United States requires all travelers to present a completely valid document during the entire planned stay in the country and for an additional six months after the departure date, except in the case of the countries that are part of the so-called “6-Month Club”, which only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential for the time of travel but also for the prior documents that must be processed, such as the U.S. visa or the ESTA authorization, for example.

Mexico rules for those who want to visit the country

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a completely valid passport at the time of entry.

“Some airlines want to ensure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to check the selected airline’s policy on this matter,” the agency tells travelers.

Spain rules for those who want to visit the country

The Ministry of the Interior tells those visiting this territory that entry will also require a valid passport or travel document that proves identity, as long as it is considered valid under the international agreements to which Spain is a signatory.

“The travel document must be valid for up to three months after the intended date of departure from the Member States and must have been issued within the ten years prior to the date of entry,” it is specified in this case.

List of documents that authorities will generally check

Before authorizing international travel, authorities will also take other basic aspects into account, such as