A school district in the United States confirmed that summer vacation will be extended until August 24, the day students will return to class. Until that date, no student will have in-person activity in the classrooms.

The decision comes from the official calendar of Chicago Public Schools (CPS) for the 2026-2027 school year. The document sets Monday, August 24 as the first day of classes for grades K-12 and establishes the end of the summer recess .

How long are the vacations extended and when do classes resume?

For public schools in Chicago, Illinois, vacations will last until Monday, August 24, 2026, the day on which no student will have classes until that restart. That first day will be a full day for students in grades K-12.

Preschool students have a different date: they begin on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 . The school year will run until Friday, June 11, 2027 for K-12 and until Thursday, June 10 for preschool.

The measure affects all students in the district and their families, who must organize the return to classes around August 24. The calendar also sets terms, recesses, and report card distributions that are worth keeping in mind from now on.

These are the key dates confirmed by the official calendar for the 2026-2027 school year: