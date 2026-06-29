The United States Government maintains periodic checks on people who receive disability benefits to verify whether they continue to meet the medical and administrative requirements of the program.

These reviews can affect beneficiaries of SSDI and SSI, especially when the Social Security Administration needs to update information about their health condition, medical treatments, or ability to work.

The Government will go house by house to verify compliance with the medical requirements

The measure is known as Continuing Disability Review or continuous disability review, a mandatory procedure that allows the Social Security Administration to determine whether a person remains eligible to receive disability payments.

The SSA reports that the law requires a medical review at least once every three years. However, if the medical condition is not expected to improve, the review may be carried out every five to seven years.

These reviews may affect people who receive:

SSDI , the Social Security Disability Insurance , intended for workers who contributed to the system and became disabled.

SSI, the Supplemental Security Income, aimed at low-income people, older adults, or people with disabilities who meet financial requirements.

Are the visits automatic?

Disability reviews do not mean that all beneficiaries will automatically receive a home visit. The Social Security Administration usually communicates through official forms, such as SSA-454 or SSA-455, to request updated information about the beneficiary’s health, treatments, doctors, hospitals, medications, and work activity.

Currently, some beneficiaries can complete the review report online from their personal my Social Security account. The SSA also allows the form to be sent by mail, fax, or uploaded digitally.

After receiving the report, the SSA may send the case to an examiner from Disability Determination Services (DDS), who may request more information or schedule a medical exam if deemed necessary.

Payments are suspended for all retirees and pensioners who delayed this procedure

Ignoring a review can lead to serious consequences. If the person does not complete the forms, does not provide medical information, or does not attend a required evaluation, the SSA may consider that there is not enough data to confirm eligibility. This can lead to: