The Government reinforced its zero-tolerance policy against drivers who carry out dangerous maneuvers on public roads.

The new strategy seeks to stop habits that put pedestrians and drivers at risk through tougher penalties for offenders.

Among the most important measures is the possibility of seizing vehicles, blocking or suspending driver licenses, and imposing heavy financial fines.

The list of drivers who may lose their vehicle and driver license

The new measures by the authorities in the United States mainly affect those identified as taking part in illegal driving-related activities.

Among them are:

Unauthorized street racing.

Illegal speed exhibitions.

Participation in “sideshows” , where vehicles perform skids or dangerous maneuvers in front of the public.

Organizing, promoting, or facilitating this type of event.

What does the Gipson Law establish?

The so-called Gipson Law expanded the powers of the authorities to act against those involved in this type of offense.

The regulations authorize officers to:

Seize the vehicle used during the offense.

Suspend or revoke the driver’s license of the person responsible.

Apply financial fines .

Initiate additional proceedings when aggravating factors or repeat offenses exist.

The goal is to discourage behaviors that put at risk both those who take part in these events and the rest of public road users.

What penalties can offenders receive?

If the authorities prove the offense, the driver may face different administrative and legal consequences.

Among them:

Immediate removal of the vehicle.

Suspension or revocation of the driver’s license.

Payment of fines.

Costs arising from towing and storing the car.

Possible criminal charges when there are damages, injuries, or repeat offenses.

The severity of the penalty will depend on the circumstances of each case and the driver’s record.

Why did California toughen these measures?

The authorities explained that the goal is to reduce the number of accidents associated with reckless driving and improve safety on streets and highways.

Illegal races and “sideshows” often draw numerous spectators and create high-risk situations for pedestrians, cyclists, and other motorists.

The state decided to strengthen the tools of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and law enforcement to quickly identify those responsible and prevent them from continuing to take part in this type of activity.

What should drivers do to avoid these penalties?

The DMV reminds drivers that the best way to avoid fines, loss of the vehicle, or license suspension is to follow traffic rules and refrain from participating in or organizing illegal driving events.

It also recommends:

Obey speed limits.

Do not take part in street races.

Avoid attending or organizing “sideshows” .

Comply with all provisions of the current traffic code.

Failure to comply with these rules can lead to penalties that affect both the driver’s assets and their right to drive in California.