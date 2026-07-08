Traffic authorities in the United States have intensified checks on the documentation and condition of vehicles. In New York, drivers must comply with a fundamental requirement to drive legally. Those who do not complete this procedure within the established deadline can face fines, penalties, and restrictions on driving.

The Government will fine everyone who has postponed this mandatory DMV procedure

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) warns that all registered vehicles must pass an annual inspection that checks:

The car’s mechanical condition.

The operation of lights and brakes.

Polluting emissions.

General safety conditions.

Once approved, the vehicle receives a sticker indicating the inspection validity date.

All the fines and penalties for those who drive without this mandatory procedure

Driving without the approved annual inspection can result in:

Monetary fines.

Additional penalties during police checks.

Difficulties in renewing the vehicle registration.

Possible penalties if the car does not meet safety standards.

Authorities may inspect vehicles by vehicle at traffic checkpoints or when verifying registration.