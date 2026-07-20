In the United States, airport authorities require anyone who wishes to board a domestic flight to present a driver’s license or any other valid document in accordance with the security standards established by the Real ID law, which will be implemented at the federal level starting on May 7, 2025.

In this context, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has published on its website an official list of credentials that will be considered acceptable for identity verification and details the expiration period of those documents for that purpose.

The U.S. passport is included on this list, as it meets all required security standards.

How long the passport and other identification documents are allowed to remain valid

According to the TSA, all passports with an expiration period of no more than two years are considered valid for flights within the country.

It is important to note that the expiration grace period will only apply to domestic flights. In situations involving travel abroad, the U.S. passport must be valid and in optimal physical condition.

Justification for the requirement in the United States of a Real ID-compliant document

The main reason is security. All documents approved by the Real ID Act share the same standards regarding their issuance, regardless of the state that issues them.

This process highlights the implementation of anti-counterfeiting technology, the prevention of internal fraud, and the use of documentary evidence and records in order to verify the identity of the document applicant.

Complete list of documents accepted by the United States

Enhanced Driver’s License issued by the state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Passport Card

DHS Trusted Traveler Card

U.S. Department of Defense ID , including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent Resident Card

Border Crossing Card

Acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation/Native tribe

PIV HSPD-12 card

Passport issued by a foreign government

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Canada Northern and Native Affairs card

Transportation Worker Identification Credential

Employment Authorization Card from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Digital IDs are also accepted, such as Apple ID, Clear ID or Google Pass ID.