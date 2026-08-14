The passport in the United States has different validity periods depending on age and the type of process. An adult passport is valid for 10 years and can be renewed, if the document is in good condition, online or by mail.

However, passports issued to minors under 16 are valid for only 5 years and cannot be renewed in the traditional way. The process is similar to having to apply for a new one from scratch.

The United States restricts passport renewal: Who does it affect?

The restriction mainly affects minors under 16, since according to the State Department: “A minor’s passport cannot be renewed. They must apply in person every time.”

This remains the case until the minor turns 16 or 17, and can apply for their first adult passport, which is valid for 10 years and can be renewed through several channels as long as the requirements are met.

Getting a new passport: What form must those who cannot renew complete?

Those who cannot renew must apply for a new passport through the DS-11 Form. Minors under 16 must appear at an authorized passport acceptance facility, agency, or passport center and follow these steps: