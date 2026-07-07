When traveling to the United States, the U.S. visa and passport are two essential documents for almost all tourists and are on the list of requirements to visit the country.

However, Mexicans who obtain an alternative document will be able to enter Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California for short periods of time, without needing to present a visa or international ID.

The document that can be presented to enter legally without a U.S. visa or passport

In general, the Border Crossing Card (BCC) is used on its own to visit the so-called “border zones” by sea or land for 30 days without a passport or visa. However, authorities state that when it is presented together with a passport, it can be used exactly like a U.S. visa, enabling travel by any means.

This document is valid for 10 years from the time it is issued, so it will be essential to verify that it is still valid when traveling.

Entering Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California: which destinations can be visited without a visa or passport

When not accompanied by a passport, the BCC can be used for visits of up to 30 days to the following territories, as long as they are for tourism, unpaid business, and family visits:

California : less than 40 km from the border

Arizona : less than 120 km from the border

New Mexico : within 88 km of the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north

Texas : less than 40 km from the border

Who can apply for this document to visit Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California without a visa or passport

To obtain this document, it is essential that the following three requirements are met

Be Mexican and reside in Mexico.

Have a valid passport for the application process

Meet the eligibility standards for the B1 or B2 visa

Demonstrate strong ties to Mexico that are considered sufficient reason to return

The process is carried out at the United States Embassy in Mexico or at the nearest consulate.