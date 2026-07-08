The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began depositing refunds for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) corresponding to the 2026 tax filing season , for tax year 2025.

The benefit reaches up to $8,046 for families with three or more children who qualify this season, an amount that will rise to $8,231 in tax year 2026. The credit is aimed at low- and moderate-income workers.

How to qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit

To access this tax benefit, the taxpayer must report income from a job or self-employment. The IRS clarified that certain disability income may also qualify, in addition to having a low or moderate income level according to the size of the household.

The benefit also requires having a valid Social Security number before the filing deadline and maintaining U.S. residence or citizenship throughout the year. Military personnel and members of the clergy must follow specific rules, since the credit can affect other benefits they receive.

These are the main requirements the IRS demands to access the credit:

Have earned income, whether as an employee or self-employed.

Have a low or moderate income level depending on family size.

Have a valid Social Security number before the tax return deadline.

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident throughout the year.

What the taxpayer must do to receive this tax benefit in their bank account

By law, the IRS had to wait until February 21, 2026 to issue refunds tied to the EITC, and most direct deposit payments were credited before March 2.

Those who file a late or amended return this year must allow for that same minimum waiting period before receiving the deposit .