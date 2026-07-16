U.S. immigration authorities have intensified enforcement of employment rules for foreigners. Through investigations carried out by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a division of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Government can conduct inspections at homes and workplaces when there are suspicions that immigration law related to employment has been violated.

These actions are part of investigations aimed at detecting irregular hiring, document fraud, and other violations linked to authorization to work in the country.

The labor requirement that everyone must meet to work legally

Anyone who works legally in the United States must have authorization to perform work activities when their immigration status requires it.

Likewise, employers are required to verify each worker’s eligibility through the Form I-9, a document that certifies identity and authorization to work in the country.

When authorities detect signs of noncompliance, they can open an investigation.

The Government will track down and visit house by house foreigners who do not meet this labor requirement

Agents of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and other federal agencies can carry out visits or execute court orders in the context of immigration or criminal investigations. These actions may include:

Inspections at businesses

Interviews with workers

Visits to homes when the investigation warrants it

Execution of search or arrest warrants issued by a judge when required by law

It is important to note that not all investigations lead to home visits, and these are not carried out automatically for a simple administrative irregularity.

Are the agents armed?

Yes. HSI special agents are federal law enforcement officers and, like other federal investigative agents, carry service weapons while performing their duties.

However, their armed presence is due to their status as law enforcement officers and does not mean that all investigations are high-risk operations.