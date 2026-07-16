Traveling to the United States involves meeting a series of immigration requirements that must be checked before boarding a flight. Many people focus all their attention on the American visa and overlook another document whose validity can be just as decisive.

In that context, U.S. authorities maintain a rule that can prevent Mexicans, Colombians, and Venezuelans from entering if they have not completed a procedure on time.

Which document must Mexicans, Colombians, and Venezuelans renew?

The document referred to by the regulation is the passport.

U.S. authorities require that all foreign travelers present a valid passport when entering the country .

If the document is expired, entry may be denied, regardless of whether the person has a valid American visa.

In some cases, the passport must meet certain minimum validity requirements, depending on the country of issuance and the applicable international agreements.

What happens if the passport is expired?

Traveling with an expired passport can cause problems even before reaching the United States.

Among the most common consequences are:

The airline may deny boarding before the flight.

Immigration authorities may deny entry upon arrival in the country.

The traveler could lose flights, reservations, and international connections .

It will be necessary to renew the passport before attempting to enter again.

For that reason, it is recommended to review the document expiration date well in advance before arranging any international trip.

Does the American visa replace the passport?

No. The American visa authorizes the foreigner to request entry to the United States, but it does not replace the passport.

Both documents must be presented together when applicable and the passport must be valid for the trip to take place without issues .

Even those who have a visa valid for several years will have to renew it or transfer it to a new passport if the previous document has expired, according to the conditions established for each case.

What should travelers do before traveling to the United States?

Before buying a ticket or going to the airport, authorities recommend verifying:

That the passport is valid .

That the American visa is still valid, when applicable.

That the document meets the validity requirements required for entry.

That all immigration documents are up to date before traveling.

Performing these checks in advance helps avoid delays, unexpected expenses, and possible rejections upon entering the country.