The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed that it reviews the bank accounts of those who apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), regardless of the amount they declare when requesting the benefit in the United States.

The measure is based on the Access to Financial Institutions (AFI) system and has been in effect since May 2026 for practically all new approved applications. According to the agency, the goal is to detect unreported resources and reduce improper payments.

Whose bank accounts does the Government review?

The control does not apply to all Social Security beneficiaries equally. It applies specifically to those who apply for or already receive SSI, the program aimed at people with limited income and resources.

Through the AFI system, the SSA directly cross-checks data with financial institutions to confirm that the information declared matches the actual activity in each account. This is how it detects resources not disclosed during the application.

What must beneficiaries do to avoid problems with their payments?

The SSA recommends keeping personal and banking information up to date to avoid delays. Direct deposit and the Direct Express card are now the main payment methods, while paper checks have been limited to exceptional cases.

To reduce risks, the agency suggests: