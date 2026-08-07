Bill Gates has impressed over the years with his productivity, his time-optimization techniques, and his infinite curiosity that has led him to travel to various places around the world in search of solutions to humanity’s great problems.

However, on one of his trips to India, it was the mogul himself who was surprised by the effects of a traditional infusion that has been considered since its beginnings as one of the greatest natural energizers.

What is the ancient infusion that amazed Bill Gates?

In one of the latest posts on his personal blog GatesNotes, the philanthropist recounted his experience in India, a country he had visited before and that he said he looked forward to returning to.

Among the list of situations and events that amazed him, he mentioned that during the first day of his trip, he had the opportunity to try a cup of chai tea, which he described as “a perfect cure for jet lag”.

Why is this infusion considered a natural energizer?

One of the main components of traditional chai is black tea, which stands out for its natural caffeine content, a substance capable of activating the body’s alert systems and providing quick doses of energy.

In addition, it is prepared with certain spices such as ginger and cinnamon, which easily activate the metabolism.

However, what distinguishes this infusion from other energizers such as coffee itself is its L-theanine content, an amino acid that has a relaxing effect and contrasts with caffeine to provide gradual energy rather than a sudden boost like in the case of coffee.

How can you make this infusion at home in just 5 minutes?

To prepare this delicious and traditional infusion at home, you will need the following ingredients

1 cup of milk

1 cup of water

1 teaspoon of loose black tea

4 cloves

1 small piece of cinnamon stick

4 green cardamom pods

fresh grated ginger

your preferred sweetener

The first step will be to heat all the spices and let them steep in boiling water for at least one minute, until they release all their natural aromas.

Then you should add the black tea and let it blend with the spices for 3 minutes over low heat. The next step is to add the milk until the mixture is almost boiling, but without letting it reach the maximum boiling point.

Finally, add the sweetener, strain the entire mixture to obtain a homogeneous liquid, and serve in your preferred glass.