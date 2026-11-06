The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) says on its official website that all permanent residents who turn 14 must file a Form I-90.

This form is used to replace the Green Card and can be submitted to the agency online or by mail.

Permanent residents who have turned 14 must urgently file Form I-90

In the instructions for the form that USCIS provides, it is clear that registering and being fingerprinted are required within 30 days of turning 14.

This requirement is set out in the U.S. Code (8 U.S.C. 1302: Registration of aliens), which states: “Whenever any alien in the United States reaches the age of fourteen years, such alien shall, within thirty days, apply in person for registration and fingerprinting”.

Form I-90 is USCIS’s form for requesting a new Green Card and completing registration. Once it is submitted online or by mail, the agency will schedule an in-person appointment to complete the required biometrics.

How to file Form I-90

There are two ways to submit this form: online or by mail.

To file online, you must create or log in to a USCIS online account.

If you want to send it by mail, you can send it through the U.S. Postal Service:

USCIS

Attn: I-90

P.O. Box 21262

Phoenix, AZ 85036-1262

It can also be sent by FedEx, UPS, and DHL:

USCIS

Attn: I-90 (Box 21262)

2108 E. Elliot Rd.

Tempe, AZ 85284-1806

Important information for those who must file this form

USCIS warns about the importance of making sure the form bears the following date: “01/20/25″, especially if you choose to mail it, since that is when errors are most likely to happen.

For this type of paper filing, it is also essential to check that all page numbers are clearly visible and that they are from the same edition.

“If any pages are missing from the form or the pages are from different editions, we may reject your request,” the agency says.