Thousands of public school students will have 23 consecutive days off between December 2026 and January 2027, according to the school calendar set for the next winter break. The break includes the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, as well as the weekends during that period.

According to the official calendar from the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the break will begin Monday, Dec. 21, 2026, and end Friday, Jan. 8, 2027. Students will return to the classroom Monday, Jan. 11, when the second semester of the 2026-2027 school year begins.

When do the 23 consecutive days off begin?

The calendar published by LAUSD says the winter break will run for three weeks, from Dec. 21 to Jan. 8.

Including weekends, students will rack up 23 consecutive days off, from the start of the break through Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027.

The key dates on the calendar:

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026: start of winter break.

Friday, Jan. 8, 2027: end of the district’s scheduled break.

Monday, Jan. 11, 2027: start of the second semester and return to class for students, teachers, and administrators.

The measure applies to public schools that follow the Los Angeles Unified School District’s instructional calendar in Los Angeles, California.

According to official information, LAUSD covers most of the city of Los Angeles, California.

What other days off does the 2026-2027 school calendar set?

In addition to winter break, Los Angeles Unified School District includes other school closure dates during the 2026-2027 school year.

The official calendar includes the following days and periods:

Nov. 11, 2026: Veterans Day.

Nov. 23-27, 2026: fall break.

Jan. 18, 2027: Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Feb. 15, 2027: Presidents Day.

March 22-26, 2027: spring break.

March 31, 2027: Cesar Chavez Day.

May 31, 2027: Memorial Day.

The document also says the last day of classes for the school year will be June 4, 2027.