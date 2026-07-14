The Visa Waiver Program allows citizens of the countries that are part of this agreement to travel to the United States for tourism or business for up to 90 days without applying for a visa.

However, this is not an automatic benefit: the Electronic Travel Authorization (ESTA) must be obtained before the trip and, in addition, the other entry requirements requested by the United States must be met, such as having a valid passport.

Which countries are included in this program?

The countries that make up the Visa Waiver Program are:

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

The benefit applies only to citizens or nationals of these countries, although it is recommended to check the list on the official Department of State website before traveling in case any update arises.

How long does it last and how is it done?

The Electronic Travel Authorization (ESTA) is valid for two years, although in some cases its expiration is linked to that of the passport if that date is sooner.

During this period, the permit can be used multiple times for stays that do not exceed 90 days. A new authorization must be requested if:

The person changes name or nationality.

The passport expires, or a new one is obtained.

It is revoked by the immigration authorities.

To apply, you must go to the official website of the Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP) and follow the steps below:

Complete the ESTA Form with the personal and passport information Enter trip details if they are already known Answer the eligibility and security questions Review the information entered Pay the corresponding fee Submit the application and wait for approval

To complete the process, the applicant must have a valid passport, an email address, a traveler photo, contact information, and an accepted payment method.

How should the passport be presented?

Although citizens of countries that are part of the Visa Waiver Program do not need to obtain a visa, their passport must meet certain requirements for the immigration authorities to allow entry into the country. These include:

Having at least 6 months of validity remaining.

Not being damaged or in poor physical condition.

Matching the information on the ESTA authorization.

It is recommended to use official channels to check whether there is any update at the time of travel to avoid unnecessary delays and inconveniences.