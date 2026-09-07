Mixing baking soda with toothpaste is an ideal trick for keeping glass surfaces sparkling and restoring their shine, especially useful for making shower screens, for example, gleam.

This combination takes advantage of the abrasive power of baking soda and the cleaning agents in toothpaste to remove stuck-on dirt, eliminate marks, and all kinds of stubborn stains.

Mixing baking soda and toothpaste at home: what it is for

This mixture is especially beneficial for

Removing stains and dirt stuck on glass

Cleaning finger marks and prints

Making grease residue easier to remove

Adding shine

Cleaning small glass objects, such as jars or tables with glass tops

How to prepare the baking soda and toothpaste mixture at home step by step

Mix one tablespoon of baking soda

A small amount of toothpaste, ideally white

Ideally, combine both ingredients until a uniform paste forms. The thickness of the mixture can be adjusted by adding or removing water.

How to use this baking soda and toothpaste mixture at home

The steps to make use of this mixture are

Apply a small amount on a soft sponge

Rub the glass in a circular motion

Leave it to act for one or two minutes

Remove the excess with a damp cloth

Dry the surface with a microfiber cloth

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.