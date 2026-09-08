Entry into the United States generally involves the need to obtain an American visa, this being one of the most requested immigration procedures by those who wish to visit the country for tourism, business, or family reasons.

However, an official document is available that authorizes certain individuals to enter legally without the need for a visa stamped in the passport . This document is the DSP-150 Form, a special authorization designed for certain foreign nationals.

What the DSP-150 Form is for

The DSP-150 Form, also known as the Border Crossing Card (BCC) or Border Crossing Card, is a document issued by the U.S. Department of State.

This credential acts as a travel document and visa for certain Mexican citizens, giving them the possibility of legally entering U.S. territory without the need to process a traditional American visa in their passport.

However, its use is subject to specific conditions, which include the place of entry, the length of the trip, and the distance the holder may travel within the country.

DSP-150 Form: who can receive it

Currently, the DSP-150 Form is available exclusively to Mexican citizens who meet the requirements established by U.S. immigration authorities.

To apply for it, it is necessary to:

Be a Mexican citizen .

Have a valid Mexican passport .

complete the corresponding application.

Appear at the consular interview , when required.

Demonstrate that the trip complies with the purposes allowed by this document.

In addition, the applicant must meet the general conditions required by U.S. authorities to receive an entry authorization.

What advantages does the Border Crossing Card have?

Those who obtain the DSP-150 Form have the possibility of entering the United States to carry out duly authorized activities, such as tourism, shopping, family visits, or certain business trips.

Among its main advantages are:

It does not require a visa stamped in the passport.

It allows frequent crossings at the land border.

It functions as a travel document for authorized cases.

It has a validity set by U.S. authorities.

However, the card does not replace a visa in all cases and does not authorize working or staying indefinitely in the United States.

The limitations of the DSP-150 Form

Although it provides facilities for entry, the Border Crossing Card does not eliminate all immigration restrictions.

U.S. authorities impose limitations related to:

The maximum distance that may be traveled within the country under specific circumstances.

The authorized length of stay .

The type of activities that may be carried out during the stay.

Unless entry is made through the authorized border crossings, it must always be used together with a valid, up-to-date passport.

Additionally, CBP (Customs and Border Protection) officers have the authority to allow or deny entry after conducting the relevant inspection at the port of entry.