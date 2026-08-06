The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of the state of New York has a Traffic Violation Points System that streamlines the process of identifying drivers who commit offenses and penalizing them depending on the severity.

When the point limit is reached, the New York DMV may proceed with suspending the driver’s license, although there are violations that on their own can trigger this outcome.

The Government will suspend the driver’s licenses of those who have reached this number of points: How does this system work?

The DMV assigns a certain number of points to different traffic violations, and these are calculated according to the date on which the violation occurred. This system is not automatic: the DMV must determine that the driver is guilty before adding the points.

When a driver reaches 11 points within 24 months, the DMV may suspend their driver’s license. The points expire when 24 months have passed since the date of the violation, although the conviction will remain on the record.

However, those who accumulate 6 or more points in 18 months must pay the Driver Responsibility Assessment , an additional fee imposed by the state.

How many points does passing a stopped school bus add?

Passing a stopped school bus while its red lights are flashing and it is loading or unloading students is one of the violations that adds the most points in New York.

It adds 8 points to the driver’s license and can result in anything from fines to jail time in the event of repeat offenses.

What should I do if I reached 11 points on my driver’s license?

When a driver reaches 11 points over a 24-month period, the DMV may begin a process to suspend the driver’s license. However, there are alternatives provided for in the regulations.

If the violations were actually committed by the driver, they may enroll in a Point and Insurance Reduction Program (PIRP) approved by the DMV. If this course is completed, 4 points may be deducted from the total, although they do not disappear from the driving record.