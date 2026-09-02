Traveling to the United States means having to comply with a series of immigration requirements that begin before boarding the plane. At international airports, authorities check that each passenger has a valid passport, in addition to a U.S. visa or the corresponding travel authorization.

Presenting an expired passport or not having the required documentation can prevent boarding or result in entry to the country being denied. Before traveling, it is essential to verify the requirements for entering the country to avoid delays and inconveniences.

The documents they usually check

At U.S. immigration checkpoints, agents from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) verify that each traveler has:

Valid passport.

Valid U.S. visa, if applicable.

ESTA authorization, if applicable.

Documents proving the purpose of the trip.

Additional immigration documentation.

What the airports require

The international airports of:

Forth Worth (Dallas, Texas).

Hartsfield-Jackson (Atlanta, Georgia).

John F. Kennedy (New York).

Newark Liberty (New Jersey).

The same federal immigration rules apply as in the rest of the United States. All international travelers must present the documentation required by immigration authorities, regardless of the airport through which they enter or leave the country.

In addition to having a valid passport: