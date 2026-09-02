Leaving the television on for a dog before heading out may seem unnecessary to some people, but psychology suggests there can be more behind the habit than simply keeping a pet entertained.

The explanation is connected to attachment. Dogs can become important attachment figures for their owners, while owners can also serve as a source of security for their pets. Research cited by Bolde suggests that people may turn to their dogs for comfort when they are distressed, sometimes even more often than they turn to family members or friends.

Because of this bond, the small rituals people perform before leaving home can have an emotional purpose. Filling the dog’s water bowl, leaving a favorite blanket or toy nearby and turning on the television can all be ways of making the environment feel familiar while the owner is away.

Why does leaving the TV on make sense?

Dogs are highly responsive to their surroundings, including sounds and familiar routines. For some animals, an entirely silent house can be less comfortable than one with familiar background noise.

The American Animal Hospital Association notes that leaving a radio or television on can provide background noise and make a pet feel less alone. Veterinary guidance also recommends establishing predictable routines and using familiar cues when helping dogs become more comfortable with their owners’ departures.

That does not mean every dog needs a television. Some dogs may pay attention to what is happening on the screen, while others may barely notice it. Veterinarians have also pointed out that dogs can respond differently to television depending on their individual behavior and sensitivity to visual or auditory stimulation.

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The ritual can also comfort the owner

There is another side to the habit: the person leaving may benefit from it, too. Leaving the TV on, arranging a blanket or placing a toy within reach can reassure an owner that their dog has something familiar waiting for them. In that sense, the ritual can make the separation feel less abrupt.

The idea is similar to other everyday gestures between people. Someone might prepare breakfast for a partner before going to work or leave everything ready for a child before leaving the house. The practical action matters, but the emotional message behind it can matter just as much.

With dogs, the same instinct can appear through different actions: water, food, toys, a comfortable place to rest and perhaps the television playing in the background.

Does television prevent separation anxiety?

This is where an important distinction needs to be made.

Turning on the TV is not a treatment for serious separation anxiety. Dogs experiencing significant distress may bark or howl excessively, attempt to escape, destroy objects or even injure themselves when left alone. In those situations, veterinary or behavioral assistance may be necessary.

Research also shows that the relationship between attachment and separation anxiety is more complicated than simply saying that a very close bond causes anxiety. A study published in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior found that separation anxiety cannot be explained simply by a dog’s attachment to its owner.

For a dog that is generally comfortable alone, however, background television can be one element of a familiar departure routine. The goal is not necessarily to make the animal sit and watch the screen, but to maintain some continuity in the environment after the owner walks out the door.

The TV may not be the most important part

Ultimately, the television itself may be less significant than the routine surrounding it.

If an owner repeatedly follows the same sequence before leaving—preparing water, setting out a favorite toy, creating a comfortable resting area and turning on some background noise—the dog may become familiar with those signals.

For some pets, the TV may provide useful stimulation or background sound. For others, it may make little difference. What matters most is understanding the individual dog’s behavior and making sure that television does not replace exercise, play, interaction or appropriate care.

So the next time someone turns on the TV for their dog before walking out the door, it may not be a silly habit after all. It can simply be one small part of the way people try to make separation feel easier for an animal with which they share a strong emotional bond.