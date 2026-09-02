The September 2026 Visa Bulletin includes several advances in family-sponsored green card categories, while most employment-based categories remain unchanged from August.

The U.S. Department of State uses the Visa Bulletin to determine when immigrant visa numbers are available for applicants in categories subject to annual limits.

Several family-sponsored categories advanced in September. For applicants from most countries, F1 moved to January 22, 2020, while F2B advanced to August 22, 2019.

F3 moved to October 22, 2014, and F4 advanced to October 22, 2011. F2A also moved forward, with its date for most countries advancing to August 22, 2026.

Most employment-based categories stayed the same

Most employment-based Final Action Dates remained unchanged from August. EB-1 and EB-2 remain current for applicants from most countries, while EB-3 remains at September 1, 2024.

The U.S. Department of State uses the Visa Bulletin to determine when immigrant visa numbers are available for applicants in categories subject to annual limits. Shutterstock

The main change was EB-4, which advanced to December 15, 2022. For India, EB-2 and the unreserved EB-5 category remain unavailable.

What applicants should check

Applicants should compare their priority date, green card category, and country of chargeability with the dates listed in the September bulletin.

The Department of State also warned that some dates could retrogress or categories could become unavailable if demand increases or annual visa limits are reached.