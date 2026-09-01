Keeping the washing machine clean is an extremely important step to avoid the accumulation of residue, moisture and, consequently, bad odors inside the drum. To carry out this task, there is a trick that has become popular on social media.

The method involves placing half a lemon with a small amount of toothpaste inside the washing machine and running a wash cycle without clothes. However, this trick requires precautions to avoid unnecessary damage to the machine.

What is it for to put half a lemon and toothpaste inside the washing machine

Putting half a lemon with a small amount of toothpaste in the drum helps with the internal cleaning of the appliance. The main idea is to remove detergent residue, fabric softener, grease and dirt that can build up after several washes and cause bad odors.

The lemon acts on mineral deposits and provides a fresh aroma, while the toothpaste helps remove these residues.

Recommendations: details to keep in mind to do it correctly

The method consists of cutting a lemon in half, placing a small amount of toothpaste on the pulp and putting it into the empty drum. Then, a short cycle of approximately 30 minutes with cold water should be set.

Before using this trick, it is worth considering some precautions:

Do not carry out the procedure with clothes inside the washing machine.

Use a small amount of toothpaste to avoid residue or unnecessary foam.

Check that no residue remains inside the drum when the cycle ends.

Leave the door open for a while to facilitate drying and reduce moisture.

Why do they recommend putting half a lemon and toothpaste inside the washing machine?

The recommendation is based on the characteristics of both products. On the one hand, citric acid helps remove accumulated mineral deposits and, on the other hand, the mild abrasive and cleaning agents present in toothpaste help remove adhered residue. In addition, these are products that everyone has at home.

It is recommended to follow the manufacturer’s specific instructions when it comes to removing limescale, mold and significant buildup.