With the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026, cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, and Houston - among others - are preparing to receive thousands of tourists.

In this context, although visiting the United States requires a valid U.S. visa to travel, citizens of a particular nation may present other alternative documents for this same purpose.

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, and Houston will allow entry without a U.S. visa to those who show this

In the case of naturalized Canadians, they only need to present proof of Canadian citizenship when entering the United States.

The regulations indicate that visitors from this country can stay up to six months without a visa, although they must declare the intended length of stay before traveling.

Other travelers who can arrive in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas and Houston without a U.S. visa

According to what was detailed by the Department of State, nationals of the 42 countries that are part of the Visa Waiver Program may enter by simply submitting their ESTA application.

“Fans from all other countries must have a valid U.S. visitor visa (B1/B2) to travel to the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026,” the authorities indicate.

Important information that all travelers should consider

In addition, the presentation of a fully valid passport is mandatory and, in certain cases, with an additional 6 months of validity, so it is advisable to check the requirements for each nation.