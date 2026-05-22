The state law of Maryland requires drivers aged 40 or older to obtain a vision certification each time they renew their driver’s license. Without this requirement being met, the MVA (Motor Vehicle Administration) does not process the renewal — and driving with an expired license is prohibited in the state. Those under 40 only have to take the test in alternate renewals.

To renew online, at a kiosk, or by mail, those aged 40 or older need a recent vision exam, no older than two years. The MVA notifies drivers of license expiration at least 60 days in advance, leaving time to arrange the process with a specialist.

What vision is required to renew the license after 40?

To obtain or keep an unrestricted license in Maryland, the driver must meet three conditions: vision in both eyes, visual acuity of 20/40 or better in each eye, and a continuous field of vision of at least 140 degrees . Anyone who does not reach those values may receive a restricted license — such as mandatory use of glasses — or have their renewal denied.

The exam can be performed by any doctor or optometrist. If the professional is registered as an authorized MVA provider, they can send the results directly to the agency. If not, the driver must bring the completed official form to their renewal appointment or mail it if eligible. The MVA also performs the test free of charge at its offices, with no appointment needed.

How do you complete the vision exam to renew?

With an authorized provider: the specialist sends the results electronically to the MVA.

With a non-authorized provider: the driver brings the completed vision form to their appointment.

At the MVA: staff performs the test on the spot, free of charge and without an appointment.

By mail: available to those who receive a postal renewal notice; the form must include the vision certification signed by the professional.

What happens if the vision exam is not submitted when renewing?

Without proper visual certification, the MVA rejects the license renewal. The driver is left in an irregular situation and cannot legally drive until it is resolved. Among the most common errors in mail-in renewal applications is precisely the lack of the vision certification required for those over 40.

Those who use glasses or have diagnosed vision conditions should make sure their documentation is up to date before starting the process. If the license has been expired for a year or more, the driver must begin the process as a new applicant, which includes a knowledge test and a driving test. Arranging the exam in advance avoids that scenario.