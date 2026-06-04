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The Los Angeles Unified School District, one of the largest in the entire United States, is preparing to begin the school break that separates the end of the 2025-2026 school year from the start of the 2026-2027 period.

According to the official calendar shared by the authorities, this school closure will begin almost in mid-June, leaving the rest of the month for preschool, elementary, and secondary students to rest.

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When all schools close

According to the authorities, the break for all students in the district will begin next Friday, June 12, so a little more than the last two weeks of the month will have no school activity.

Since Thursday, June 11, is Pupil Free Day, students and their respective institutions will only maintain their regular activity until Wednesday, June 10.

According to the authorities, the break for all students in the district will begin next Friday, June 12, so a little more than the last two weeks of the month will have no school activity. Fuente: Shutterstock.

Until when will the schools remain closed

Classes will remain suspended until August 12, since Tuesday, August 11, was also set aside so that teacher and administrative staff activities can take place.

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Which schools are subject to this Education measure

The District covers 710 square miles, encompassing mostly the city of Los Angeles along with 25 other cities and unincorporated areas of the county.

The advisable thing is to check the school calendar for the district in question if you want to know the vacation dates, since they vary depending on each case.