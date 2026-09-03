Those in the United States who care for and financially support an older adult, such as a father, mother, or other elderly relative, can access a financial benefit through the tax system.

This is not a direct deposit, but rather an IRS credit that reduces what the person must pay in taxes, designed to ease the burden on those who have an older adult in their care.

The credit that benefits those who care for and live with older adults

The main benefit is the so-called Credit for Other Dependents (ODC), sometimes known as the “family caregiver credit.” It is a credit of up to 500 dollars for each qualifying dependent who does not meet the requirements for the child tax credit.

Unlike assistance that is received in cash, this is a nonrefundable credit: it reduces the tax the person must pay (down to zero), but it is not returned as money if no taxes are owed. Even so, for many families it represents a concrete saving when filing the return.

According to sector estimates, 1 in 5 eligible taxpayers do not claim this type of credit, often because they do not know they are entitled to it.

Requirements to obtain financial assistance for living with people over 65

To claim the credit for having an older adult in your care, the following conditions generally must be met: