The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States is the agency responsible in the country for ensuring the safety of the food products that are marketed.

In this regard, it recently announced the voluntary withdrawal of a flavored olive oil after it was detected that it contained a garlic essential oil not approved for culinary use .

The measure concerns a Kofinas brand product and was announced on August 31

Which olive oil was withdrawn

The withdrawn product is Garlic Mediterranean Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil made by LMSI LLC/Kofinas Olive Oil and was sold in the following three presentations

500 ml bottle

250 ml bottle

100 ml bottle

According to the official announcement, the reason for the withdrawal is that it contains a garlic essential oil not approved for culinary use.

Where and when was this olive oil sold?

All products included in the withdrawal were available for sale between August 31, 2025, and August 27, 2026, and were sold at

Montgomery Store & Infusion Kitchen: 8210 Market Place Ln., Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

Findlay Market: 1801 Race St., Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Online directly through Kofinas Olive Oil

Key information about this olive oil

Questions about this withdrawal can be made through the official contact methods shared in the FDA publication.

The company assures that anyone who reports any reaction to this oil will receive a full refund of their money. However, at present, it is stated that there are no reports of discomfort related to the products.

“People who show signs or symptoms of an allergic reaction or foodborne illness should contact a doctor immediately,” it states.