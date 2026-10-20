The Social Security Administration (SSA) released last Wednesday, October 14, the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that will change -as happens every year- the amount of retirement and benefits that will be delivered in 2027.

In this context, many beneficiaries want to know when their COLA notice will arrive and how they can check it. The notice explains how each person’s payments will change once the new increase takes effect.

COLA adjustment in the United States: how much it will be, according to the Social Security Administration

According to the federal administration , the increase planned for SSA retirement and benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments is 3.6% for 2027.

This adjustment is regulated by the Social Security Act in relation to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). These are increases enacted by Congress in 1972, which began to translate into annual hikes in 1975.

When and how the COLA notice can be checked

The agency explains that the notification will be available online at the end of November of this year for all beneficiaries.

To check it, they will need to log in to their My Social Security account and then check the Message Center.

Options to create a my Social Security account

SSA explains that to begin using this service, you must decide which login will be used.

Login.gov is recommended by the agency for users in the United States, while ID.me is intended for users both inside and outside the United States.

In both cases, an email address and a government-issued identification will be required.

If Login.gov is chosen, a phone number will also be necessary, while if ID.me is used, a device with a camera will be required.