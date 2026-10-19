The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) details for all drivers in the state which actions could lead to a suspension of their license.

Depending on the type of violation, the driver’s license can fall into different types of disqualifications, so reading the notice carefully is essential to know exactly what the next steps will be.

What types of driver’s license suspensions apply in New York and who can receive them, according to the DMV

The DMV explains that there are definite-term suspensions (which end when the established period is fulfilled) and indefinite suspensions, where specific actions must be completed to lift the penalty.

Within this framework, there are penalties such as driving without liability insurance that can result in either of the two types, depending on the driver’s situation.

Definite-term suspensions

This penalty can be received by those who:

Drove without automobile liability insurance

Were convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Accumulated more than 11 points on their record within 18 months

Violated the rules for junior drivers

Indefinite suspensions

In this case, the DMV indicates that the penalty can apply to those who:

Did not respond in time to a traffic ticket

Did not pay a Driver Responsibility Assessment (DRA)

Did not submit the required report of a traffic accident

Failed to pay court-ordered child support

Have more than $10,000 in overdue tax debt

Did not have motor vehicle liability insurance

Have a medical condition that affects their ability to drive safely

In the event of receiving a revocation notice, this means that the driver’s license was officially canceled, not suspended, and that it cannot be used to drive again until a new license is processed from scratch , provided they are allowed to do so.

How to check the status of a driver’s license in New York?

The authorities explain that the easiest way to check the status online is through MyDMV. By registering or logging in, you can verify the status of the license, the driving privilege, the type of document, the points on the violation record, and other related data.

Those who wish to carry out this process can do so by clicking here.